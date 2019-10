Oct 14 (Reuters) - Playway SA:

* SAID ON SUNDAY THAT ITS UNIT’S GAME “RADIO COMMANDER”, WHICH PREMIERED ON STEAM PLATFORM ON OCT 10 HAS BEEN SOLD IN THE AMOUNT OF OVER 13,000 ITEMS WITHIN 72 HOURS AFTER LAUNCH

* TOTAL COST OF GAME DEVELOPMENT AND MARKETING DID NOT EXCEED 250,000 ZLOTYS AND WAS RETURNED WITHIN THE FIRST DAY OF GAME SALE IN THE STEAM STORE

