* ANNOUNCED THAT THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS DISPUTES THEIR BANKRUPTCY VERDICT AND WILL APPEAL THE COURT ORDER

* THE COURT IN GELDERLAND, NETHERLANDS, DECLARED ESPERITE IN BANKRUPTCY ON OCTOBER 8, 2019

* ESPERITE SAYS IT WILL KEEP ALL INTERESTED PARTIES INFORMED

