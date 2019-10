BRIEF-MND FY Revenue Down At 52.7 Million Euros

Oct 14 (Reuters) - MONTAGNE ET NEIGE DEVELOPPEMENT SA :

* ANNOUNCED ON FRIDAY 2018/2019 FY REVENUE EUR 52.7 MILLION VS 87.6 MILLION YR AGO

* ESTIMATES (NON-AUDITED) FY NET OPERATING LOSS OF EUR 26.9 MILLION VS PROFIT OF EUR 1.9 MILLION YR AGO

* ESTIMATES (NON-AUDITED) FY NET LOSS GROUP SHARE OF EUR 51.9 MILLION VS LOSS OF EUR 1.6 MILLION YR AGO

* BASED ON FINANCIAL POSITION AT JUNE 30, GROUP’S SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY WOULD AMOUNT TO EUR 9.2 MILLION FOR A NET FINANCIAL DEBT POSITION AT AROUND EUR 31.7 MILLION

* SAYS MND HAS FINANCIAL RESOURCES TO CARRY OUT BUSINESS PLAN, BASED ON FIRM ORDER BOOK OF EUR 181.7 MILLION AT THE END OF JUNE

