Oct 14 (Reuters) - LES HOTELS BAVEREZ SA:

* ANNOUNCED ON FRIDAY Q3 REVENUE EUR 9.4 MILLION VS 9.7 MILLION YR AGO

* H1 REVENUE EUR 15.0 MILLION VS EUR 14.5 MILLION YR AGO

* OVERALL OCCUPANCY RATE AT 30 SEPT WAS 74.87% VS 75.09% YR AGO

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)