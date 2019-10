Oct 15 (Reuters) - Mercator Medical SA:

* SAID ON MONDAY THAT THE COMPANY HAS SIGNED LONG TERM DEAL WITH YUSEN LOGISTICS POLSKA

* THE CONTRACT HAS BEEN SIGNED FOR A FIXED PERIOD UNTIL MAY 4, 2025

* UNDER DEAL YUSEN LOGISTICS POLSKA TO DELIVER LOGISTICS SERVICES WORTH OVER 30 MILLION ZLOTYS TO THE COMPANY

