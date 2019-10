Oct 15 (Reuters) - EUROBIO SCIENTIFIC:

* H1 NET PROFIT OF EUR 0.4 MLN VS LOSS OF EUR 0.9 MLN YEAR AGO

* H1 EBITDA EUR 4.1 MLN VS EUR 2.4 MLN YEAR AGO

* H1 TOTAL OPERATING INCOME EUR 29.6 MLN VS EUR 25.0 MLN YEAR AGO

* SOLID GROWTH IS EXPECTED FOR THE WHOLE 2019

* GROUP IS ON TRACK FOR ITS 2017-2020 25% REVENUE GROWTH OBJECTIVE

