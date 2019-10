Oct 15 (Reuters) - Boruta Zachem SA:

* JOYFIX JOINTLY WITH INVENTIONMED HAVE INCREASED THEIR STAKE IN COMPANY TO 40.2% FROM 33.68%

* SHAREHOLDERS AGREEMENT HAVE LOWERED ITS STAKE IN COMPANY TO 37.53% FROM 45.04%

