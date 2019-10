Oct 16 (Reuters) - SFINKS POLSKA SA:

* SAID ON TUESDAY IT HAS NOT RECEIVED PAYMENTS FOR P SERIES SHARES THAT WOULD REACH THE ESTABLISHED MINIMUM THRESHOLD OF 2 MILLION ZLOTYS

* DUE TO SAID FACT THE MANAGEMENT HAS RESOLVED THAT THE ISSUE OF P SERIES SHARES COULD NOT BE COMPLETED AND THAT THE RECEIVED FUNDS WILL BE RETURNED TO THE INVESTORS

