* SAYS THAT MANAGEMENT HAS RESOLVED TO ISSUE NO LESS THAN 500 AND NO MORE THAN 12,000 SERIES A2 BONDS

* TOTAL VALUE OF BONDS WILL BE NO LESS THAN 0.5 MILLION ZLOTYS AND NO MORE THAN 12 MILLION ZLOTYS

* THE BONDS WILL BE ISSUED IN PRIVATE PLACEMENT

* THE BONDS CAN BE CONVERTED INTO SERIES L SHARES AT 1 ZLOTY PER SHARE, WHICH MEANS A BOND HOLDER WILL BE ENTITLED TO ACQUIRE 1000 L SERIES SHARES IN EXCHANGE FOR ONE BOND

* THE BONDS WILL BE DUE ON DECEMBER 31

