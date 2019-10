Oct 16 (Reuters) - UCAR SA:

* ANNOUNCED ON TUESDAY H1 CONSOLIDATED REVENUE EUR 19.3 MILLION VS EUR 24.4 MILLION YR AGO

* H1 CURRENT RESULT LOSS OF EUR 120,000 VS PROFIT OF EUR 582,000 YR AGO

* H1 NET GROUP PROFIT EUR 102,000 VS EUR 371,000 YR AGO

* H1 CASH POSITION EUR 12.6 MILLION Source text for Eikon:

