Oct 18 (Reuters) - Esotiq & Henderson SA:

* REPORTS SEPTEMBER REVENUE OF ABOUT 14 MLN ZLOTYS, UP ABOUT 11% Y/Y

* JANUARY - SEPTEMBER REVENUE ABOUT 134 MLN ZLOTYS, UP ABOUT 18% Y/Y

* SEPTEMBER ESTIMATED GROSS MARGIN 56%, DOWN ABOUT 4 P.P. Y/Y

* RETAIL SPACE AT SEPTEMBER END WAS 18,689 SQUARE METRES, UP ABOUT 7% Y/Y

