* SAID ON THURSDAY BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS PROPOSED NEW DIRECTED OFFSET ISSUE

* SUBSCRIPTION PRICE IN THE ISSUE AMOUNTS TO SEK 1.07 PER SHARE

* ISSUE TO CONSIST OF UP TO 38.7 MLN SHARES

