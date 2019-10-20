Star French banker Pigasse resigns from Lazard

PARIS, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Lazard said on Sunday that dealmaker Matthieu Pigasse resigned after 17 years at the investment bank.

In a separate letter to staff, Pigasse said he was leaving to puursue a personal venture.

“I am excited to begin my next chapter beyond investment banking in a new entrepreneurial project,” Lazard cited Pigasse as saying, adding that it was to announce a new leadership team in France shortly.

Pigasse, 51, is well-known in Paris business and media circles due to his shareholding in newspaper Le Monde and his business interests in Radio Nova and Les Inrockuptibles magazine.