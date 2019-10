Oct 22 (Reuters) - Kernel Holding SA:

* SUNFLOWER OIL SALES VOLUMES IN Q1 2020 DECREASED BY 26% YEAR ON YEAR, TO 0.3 MILLION TONS

* EXPORTED 1.6 MILLION TONS OF GRAIN FROM UKRAINE IN Q1 2020, UP 17% YEAR ON YEAR

