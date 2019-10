Oct 22 (Reuters) - EUROPACORP SA:

* ANNOUNCED ON MONDAY OPENING OF SAFEGUARD PROCEDURE FOR EUROPACORP FILMS USA TO RESTRUCTURE GROUP’S DEBTS

* COMMERCIAL COURT OF BOBIGNY INITIATED SAFEGUARD PROCEDURE FOR EUROPACORP FILMS USA FOR INITIAL DURATION OF 6 MONTHS

Source text: bit.ly/35UWYUZ

Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)