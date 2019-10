Oct 22 (Reuters) - Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentacion SA:

* SAYS SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE A SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE OF 605.6 MILLION EUROS THROUGH THE ISSUE OF 6 BILLION SHARES OF 0.01 NOMINAL VALUE PER SHARE, WITH A SHARE PREMIUM OF 0.09 EUROS PER SHARE

