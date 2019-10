Oct 23 (Reuters) - BOIRON SA:

* BOIRON AND LEHNING LABORATORIES SAID THEY HAVE FILED TWO APPEALS AT THE CONSEIL D’ETAT AGAINST RULINGS RESTRICTING HEALTH INSURANCE COVERAGE FOR HOMEOPATHIC DRUGS AND MEDICINES

* THE APPEALS TRIGGER A PROCESS THAT COULD LAST BETWEEN 12 AND 18 MONTHS

* A CHALLENGE TO THE LAW WHICH DELEGATES COVERAGE OF HOMEOPATHIC MEDECINES TO A SINGLE MMINISTER WILL ALSO BE PRESENTED

