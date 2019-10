BRIEF-Bucher Industries 9-month Order Intake CHF 2.22 Bln, Down 6%

Oct 24 (Reuters) - BUCHER INDUSTRIES AG:

* 9-MONTH ORDER INTAKE CHF 2.22 BLN, DOWN 6.0% YOY

* 9-MONTH NET SALES CHF 2.36 BLN, UP 4.9% YOY

* OUTLOOK 2019 EXPECTS A CHALLENGING MARKET ENVIRONMENT FOR THE CURRENT YEAR, WITH DEMAND CONTINUING TO SLOW AT A HIGH LEVEL, AND THAT THE SWISS FRANC WILL REMAIN STRONG

* OUTLOOK 2019 LATTER IS LIKELY TO LEAD TO A NEGATIVE TRANSLATION EFFECT IN ALL DIVISIONS

* OUTLOOK 2019 EXPECTS SALES TO MATCH LAST YEAR’S HIGH LEVEL

