BRIEF-Miraculum To Issue S1 Series Bonds Convertible To P Series Shares

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Miraculum SA:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY IT HAS RESOLVED TO ISSUE 1.5 MILLION S1 SERIES BONDS WORTH 4.5 MILLION ZLOTYS

* SAID BONDS WILL BE OFFERED TO TWO INVESTORS

* SAID BONDS WILL BE REDEEMED AFTER 24 MONTHS UNLESS THE INVESTORS DECIDE TO CONVERT THEM TO P SERIES SHARES

* PROCEEDS FROM ISSUE OF THE SAID BONDS WILL BE ALLOCATED TO REPAY THE INVESTMENT LOAN SIGNED WITH SANTANDER BANK POLSKA (PREVIOUSLY BZ WBK BANK) AND TO WORKING CAPITAL FOR DEVELOPMENT OF COMPANY’S ACTIVITY

* ISSUE PRICE OF S1 SERIES BONDS AND PRICE OF P SERIES SHARES WILL BE 3.00 ZLOTYS PER BOND AND 3.00 ZLOTYS PER SHARE

