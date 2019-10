Oct 24 (Reuters) - EMS Chemie:

* 9-MTH NET SALES OF CHF 1.67 BILLION VS CHF 1.77 BILLION

* FOR 2019, EMS STILL EXPECTS AN OPERATING RESULT (EBIT) AT THE PREVIOUS YEAR’S LEVEL



