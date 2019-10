BRIEF-L'Oreal Invests In Cathay Innovation Fund To Develop Tech Startups in China

Oct 24 (Reuters) - L’OREAL SA:

* ANNOUNCED ON WEDNESDAY INVESTMENT IN GLOBAL VENTURE CAPITAL FUND CATHAY INNOVATION TO DEVELOP BEAUTY TECH STARTUPS IN CHINA

* STRENGTHENS CONNECTION TO BEAUTY TECH STARTUP ECOSYSTEM, PARTICULARLY IN CHINA, THE GROUP’S SECOND LARGEST MARKET AND PIONEER IN DIGITAL INNOVATION

* PARTICIPATION DONE THROUGH COMPANY’S CAPITAL FUND BOLD BUSINESS OPPORTUNITIES FOR L’OREAL DEVELOPMENT LAUNCHED IN DEC 2018

