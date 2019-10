Oct 25 (Reuters) - Atrys Health SA:

* SAID ON THURSDAY SEES 2019 PROFORMA REVENUE IN AN ESTIMATED RANGE BETWEEN 19.5 MILLION EUROS AND 20 MILLION EUROS

* SEES 2019 RECURRING EBITDA PROFORMA IN AN ESTIMATED RANGE BETWEEN 6.6 MILLION EUROS AND 7.0 MILLION EUROS

* 2019 PROFORMA INCLUDES FULL-YEAR IMPACT OF ACQUISITIONS OF REAL LIFE DATA, TELERADIOLOGIA DE COLOMBIA AND IMOR

Source text: bit.ly/341OZ6J

