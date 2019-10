BRIEF-ZM Henryk Kania Receives Enforceable Titles From Its Creditor

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Zaklady Miesne Henryk Kania SA:

* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT IT HAS RECEIVED ENFORCEABLE TITLES FROM SOCIAL INSURANCE INSTITUTION IN RYBNIK AND INSPECTORATE IN PSZCZYNA (CREDITOR)

* SAID ENFORCEABLE TITLES PERMIT THE COMPANY TO EXECUTE FOLLOWING MONETARY CLAIMS: 0.7 MLN ZLOTYS WITH INTEREST, 0.5 MLN ZLOTYS WITH INTEREST, 0.2 MLN ZLOTYS WITH INTEREST, 0,2 MLN ZLOTYS WITH INTEREST, 0.5 MLN ZLOTYS WITH INTEREST, 81,502 ZLOTYS WITH INTEREST, 0.7 MLN ZLOTYS WITH INTEREST, 90.40 ZLOTYS WITH INTEREST, 0.3 MLN ZLOTYS WITH INTEREST, 60,200 ZLOTYS WITH INTEREST AND 0.2 MLN ZLOTYS WITH INTEREST

* IT HAS ALSO RECEIVED TWO NOTICES FROM DIRECTOR OF SOCIAL INSURANCE INSTITUTION IN RYBNIK REGARDING THE GARNISHMENT OF MONETARY CLAIMS ADDRESSED TO AUCHAN POLSKA

* UNDER SAID NOTICES AUCHAN POLSKA IS TO TRANSFER ALL THE CASH DUE TO THE COMPANY FOR INVOICES AND OTHER DEBTS TO SOCIAL INSURANCE INSTITUTION AS A COVERING FOR THE WRIT OF EXECUTION

