BRIEF-Playway Sells 39,000 Copies Of 'Tank Mechanic Simulator' Game Within 72 Hours Of Premiere

* REPORTED ON SUNDAY THAT “TANK MECHANIC SIMULATOR” GAME, WHICH PREMIERED ON STEAM PLATFORM ON FEB. 20 WAS SOLD IN OVER 39,000 COPIES ON ONLINE CHANNELS WITHIN 72 HOURS OF ITS PREMIERE

* “THIEF SIMULATOR” GAME, WHICH PREMIERED ON XBOX ONE WAS DOWNLOADED MORE THAN 3,000 TIMES FROM MICROSOFT STORE WITHIN 72 HOURS OF ITS PREMIERE

* PRODUCTION AND MARKETING COSTS FOR BOTH OF THE GAMES WERE RETURNED WITHIN 72 HOURS

