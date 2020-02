Feb 24 (Reuters) - Juventus:

* REPORTED ON FRIDAY H1 REVENUE EUR 322.3 MLN VS EUR 330.2 MLN YEAR AGO

* H1 NET LOSS EUR 50.3 MLN VS PROFIT EUR 7.5 MLN YEAR AGO

* EXPECTS 2019/2020 FY TO RESULT IN A LOSS Source text for Eikon:

