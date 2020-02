BRIEF-Alior Bank To Increase Provision For Early Repayment Of Retail Loans

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Alior Bank SA:

* SAID ON FRIDAY THE BOARD DECIDED TO CREATE ADDITIONAL PROVISION OF 186 MILLION ZLOTYS FOR RETURNS REGARDING EARLY REPAYMENTS OF RETAIL LOANS DATING FROM BEFORE SEPTEMBER 11, 2019

* PROVISION WILL INCREASE THE OTHER OPERATING EXPENSES IN Q4 2019

* DECISION IS RELATED TO THE RULING OF THE COURT OF JUSTICE OF THE EUROPEAN UNION REGARDING THE CONSUMER’S RIGHT TO LOWER CREDIT COST IN CASE OF ITS EARLY REPAYMENT

