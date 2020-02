Feb 24 (Reuters) - BURCKHARDT COMPRESSION HOLDING AG :

* BURCKHARDT COMPRESSION AND AN EMERGING LEADER IN THE LNG SHIPPING INDUSTRY SIGNED 5 YR SERVICE AGREEMENT FOR 9 LNG CARRIERS WITH A 12 COMPRESSORS ONBOARD

* CONTRACT COVERS SCHEDULED MAINTENANCE PARTS OF COMPRESSORS, DEDICATED SUPERVISION, PREVENTIVE MAINTENANCE VIA REMOTE DIAGNOSTICS, FIELD SERVICES AND PROJECT MANAGEMENT

