Feb 26 (Reuters) - Allreal Holding AG:

* FY NET PROFIT INCLUDING REVALUATION GAINS GREW TO CHF 234.8 MILLION, INCREASE BY 45.8 PERCENT

* WILL PROPOSE A HIGHER PROFIT DISTRIBUTION OF CHF 6.75 PER SHARE TO THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

* FOR THE 2020 FINANCIAL YEAR, ALLREAL EXPECTS TO REPORT OPERATING NET PROFIT BELOW THE RECORD LEVEL SEEN IN THE YEAR UNDER REVIEW

