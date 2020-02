BRIEF-NH Hotel Group FY Reported Recurring Net Profit Up At 103.2 Mln Euros YoY

Feb 26 (Reuters) - NH Hotel Group SA:

* SAID ON TUESDAY FY REPORTED TOTAL REVENUE 1.72 BILLION EUROS VERSUS 1.62 BILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* FY REPORTED RECURRING EBITDA 551.4 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 263.2 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* FY REPORTED NET RECURRING PROFIT 103.2 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 69.7 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* FY REPORTED NET PROFIT INCLUDING NON-RECURRING 90.0 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 101.6 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* BOARD TO PROPOSE A GROSS DIVIDEND FROM 2019 PROFIT OF 0.15 EURO PER SHARE, WHICH WOULD IMPLY AN ESTIMATED PAYOUT OF 59 MILLION EUROS

* REVENUE PER AVAILABLE ROOM (REVPAR) REGISTERED GROWTH OF 4.9%, DRIVEN ENTIRELY BY GROWTH IN THE AVERAGE DAILY RATE (ADR), TO 102.30 EUROS, WITHOUT AFFECTING OCCUPANCY, WHICH WAS FLAT COMPARED TO 2018

Source text: bit.ly/2PnQjfa

