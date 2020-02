BRIEF-CCC Revaluation Of Financial Instruments To Have Positive Impact On Group's Result

Feb 26 (Reuters) - CCC SA:

* SAID ON TUESDAY THE COMPANY SEES A POSITIVE IMPACT ON THE GROUP’S FINANCIAL RESULT AMOUNTING TO 2.9 MILLION ZLOTYS FOLLOWING REVALUATION OF FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS

* THE IMPACT IS THE RESULT OF PURCHASE OPTIONS AGREEMENTS FOR MINORITY STAKES IN E.OBUWIE.PL, HR GROUP HOLDING, DEEZEE AND KARL VOEGELE AND SUBSEQUENT REVISIONS OF FORECASTS RECEIVED FROM SAID ENTITIES BY THE COMPANY

* EOBUWIE.PL LOGISTICS HAS RECOGNISED AN ASSET AMOUNTING TO 37 MILLION ZLOTYS FROM DEFERRED INCOME TAX AS OF DEC 31 2019 AFTER MAKING SUFFICIENT INVESTMENTS IN A LOGISTICS CENTRE LOCATED IN A SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONE

