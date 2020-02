Feb 26 (Reuters) - INTRASENSE SA:

* SAID ON TUESDAY INTRASENSE’S COMMERCIAL ACTIVITIES ARE EXTREMELY LIMITED THROUGHOUT THE CHINESE TERRITORY

* CHINESE MARKET REPRESENTS A SIGNIFICANT PART OF GROUP’S ACTIVITY, WITH MORE THAN 40% OF ITS TURNOVER IN 2018 AND 2019

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)