Feb 27 (Reuters) - Pharma Mar SA:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY FY NET SALES 85.8 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 108.8 MILLION EUROS YEAR ON YEAR

* FY NET LOSS 11.4 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 5.5 MILLION EUROS YEAR ON YEAR

* NET DEBT AT END-DECEMBER 60.1 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 65.6 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* TO PROPOSE GROSS DIVIDEND OF 0.04 EUROS PER SHARE

