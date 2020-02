Feb 27 (Reuters) - Societa Cattolica di Assicurazione Sc :

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY IT ADHERED TO THE “CAR” AGREEMENT REGARDING UBI BANCA SHARES

* INCREASES ITS STAKE IN UBI BANCA UP TO 1.01% FROM THE PREVIOUS 0.50%

* EXCEEDS 1% THRESHOLD ENVISAGED BY AGREEMENT FOR APPOINTMENT OF MEMBER IN RELEVANT SHAREHOLDERS’ COMMITTEE (CAR)

