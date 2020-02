UPDATE 1-Wizz Air to cut two-thirds of Italian flights on coronavirus

(Adds number of flights affected by region)

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Wizz Air Holdings PLC says in emailed statement:

* TO DECREASE THE FREQUENCY OF ITS FLIGHTS TO DESTINATIONS IN ITALY

* FLIGHT FREQUENCY TO BE DECREASED FOR THREE WEEKS BETWEEN MARCH 11 AND APRIL 2

* MOVE COMES AS DEMAND DECLINES AMID CORONAVIRUS EPIDEMIC

* WIZZ AIR DOES NOT SUSPEND THE ROUTES ALTOGETHER, WILL KEEP SERVING THEM AT LOWER CAPACITY

* PASSENGERS AFFECTED WILL BE NOTIFIED AT LEAST 15 DAYS IN ADVANCE, FULLY REIMBURSED

* ROMANIA, POLAND SEE MOST ITALIAN ROUTES AFFECTED

* AFFECTED ROUTES TO LOSE TWO-THIRDS OF ALL FLIGHTS, TOTAL NUMBER TO DECLINE FROM 850 TO 313 OVER THREE WEEKS, BASED ON WIZZ AIR DATA

* LOSS OF 537 FLIGHTS COMPARES TO A TOTAL OF ABOUT 10,500 FLIGHTS FOR WIZZ AIR OVER AN AVERAGE THREE-WEEK PERIOD, BASED ON 2019 ANNUAL REPORT