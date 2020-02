Feb 28 (Reuters) - BIZIM TOPTAN SATIS MAGAZALARI:

* SAID ON THURSDAY FY REVENUE OF 4.52 BILLION LIRA VERSUS 3.73 BILLION LIRA YEAR AGO

* FY NET PROFIT OF 33.1 MILLION LIRA VERSUS PROFIT OF 21.6 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO

* DECIDES TO PAY DIVIDEND AT NET 0.235 LIRA PER SHARE FOR 2019

