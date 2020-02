BRIEF-Anadolu Efes FY Consolidated Net Result Swings To Profit Of 1.02 Billion Lira Yoy

Feb 28 (Reuters) - ANADOLU EFES BIRACILIK VE MALT SANAYII :

* SAID ON THURSDAY FY CONSOLIDATED REVENUE OF 23.31 BILLION LIRA VERSUS 18.69 BILLION LIRA YEAR AGO

* FY CONSOLIDATED NET PROFIT OF 1.02 BILLION LIRA VERSUS LOSS OF 11.7 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO

* SEES CONSOLIDATED SALES VOLUME TO GROW BY LOW-TO-MID-SINGLE DIGIT

* SEES CONSOLIDATED EBITDA MARGIN TO BE FLAT

* SEES CONSOLIDATED NET SALES REVENUE TO GROW LOW-TEENS ON FX-NEUTRAL BASIS, SUPPORTED BY ALL BUSINESS LINES

* SEES CAPEX AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES TO BE HIGH SINGLE DIGITS ON A CONSOLIDATED BASIS

* SEES TO CONTINUE TO DELIVER STRONG FCF IN BOTH BEER AND SOFT DRINKS, YET LOWER COMPARED TO 2019 DUE TO THE CYCLING EFFECTS OF A VERY STRONG BASE.

* PROPOSES TO PAY DIVIDEND AT NET 1.51 LIRA PER SHARE FOR 2019 ON MAY 28

