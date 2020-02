BRIEF-Moscow Exchange Announces Revision Of MOEX Indices

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Moscow Exchange

* SAYS DEPOSITORY RECEIPTS OF LENTA LTD WILL BE EXCLUDED FROM THE MOEX RUSSIA INDEX AND THE RTS INDEX AS OF MARCH 20

* ORDINARY SHARES OF EN+ GROUP AND DEPOSITORY RECEIPTS OF QIWI PLC ARE CONSIDERED TO BE ADDED TO THE MOEX RUSSIA INDEX AND THE RTS INDEX.

* POLYUS (ORDS) WILL BE INCLUDED AND AND SEVERSTAL (ORDS) WILL BE EXLUDED FROM THE BLUE CHIP INDEX AS OF MARCH 20

* DEPOSITORY RECEIPTS OF EN+ GROUP WILL BE REPLACED WITH ORDINARY SHARES OF THE ISSUER IN THE THE BLUE CHIP INDEX AS OF MARCH 20

Source text - bit.ly/2I2NlJ9

