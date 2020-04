April 8 (Reuters) - U10 SA:

* FY NET PROFIT GROUP SHARE UP 143.2% AT EUR 2.8 MLN

* COVID-19 PANDEMIC: U10 CLOSED ALL OF ITS LOGISTICS WAREHOUSES AND MOST OF ITS ADMINISTRATIVE SERVICES ON 16 MARCH

* COVID-19 PANDEMIC: U10 INTENDS TO USE STATE-GUARANTEED LOANS TO GET THROUGH THIS PERIOD

* WILL NOT PROPOSE DIVIDEND FOR 2019

