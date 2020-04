April 8(Reuters) - WFD UNIBAIL RODAMCO NV:

* SETS UP A STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH ZALANDO IN GERMANY

* PARTNERSHIP HAS BEEN ACCELERATED IN RESPONSE TO THE CHALLENGES POSED BY THE COVID-19 CRISIS IN THE PHYSICAL TRADE SECTOR

* PARTNERSHIP ALLOWS TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF THE OMNICANAL PLATFORM TO DEAL WITH THE COVID-19 CRISIS

* PARTNERSHIP TO INITIALLY FOCUS ON BERLIN AREA AND FURTHER ON OTHER TERRITORIES OF GERMANY

* CURRENTLY OPERATE 24 SHOPPING CENTRES ACROSS GERMANY

