BRIEF-Poland's CD Projekt FY Net Profit Up At 175.3 Mln Zlotys

CD Projekt SA:

* SAYS FY NET PROFIT 175.3 MLN ZLOTYS VS 109.3 MLN ZLOTYS YR AGO

* SAYS FY REVENUE 521.3 MLN ZLOTYS VS 362.9 MLN ZLOTYS YR AGO

* SAYS FY OPERATING PROFIT 180.3 MLN ZLOTYS VS 112.4 MLN ZLOTYS YR AGO

* SAYS COVID-19 PANDEMIC WILL NOT SIGNIFICANTLY IMPACT GROUP’S FINANCIAL RESULT IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2020

* PANDEMIC WILL NOT JEOPARDIZE THE COMPANY’S ACTIVITIES IN THE 12-MONTH PERIOD FOLLOWING THE BALANCE SHEET DATE

* SAYS CYBERPUNK 2077 HAS ENTERED ITS FINAL, MOST INTENSIVE PHASE OF DEVELOPMENT

