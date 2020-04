April 8 (Reuters) - AKWEL SA:

* GROUP IS SUSPENDING ITS 5% GROWTH TARGET FOR 2020

* DIVIDEND FOR 2019 FINANCIAL YEAR WILL BE EUR 0.195, 35% REDUCTION COMPARED TO PREVIOUS FINANCIAL YEAR

* 2019 FREE CASH FLOW WAS POSITIVE AND REACHED EUR 28.1M

* CRISIS CAUSED BY COVID-19 HAS LED TO SIGNIFICANT REDUCTIONS AND TOTAL SUSPENSIONS OF ACTIVITY ACROSS ALL GROUP SITES

* NET FINANCIAL DEBT OF EUR 34.7M AT END OF 2019

* VARIOUS GOVERNMENT SUPPORT MEASURES ARE BEING USED WHERE APPROPRIATE

