April 8 (Reuters) - HEXAOM SA:

* THE GROUP CONTINUES TO OPERATE AND SEES AT LEAST 15 TO 20% OF ACTIVITY ON ITS CONSTRUCTION SITES

* AT THE END OF 2019, THE ACTIVE CASH POSITION WAS EUR 130.3 MILLION

* EXPENDITURE COMMITMENTS AND INVESTMENT FORECASTS HAVE BEEN REVISED

* THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF THE GROUP DECIDED NOT TO PROPOSE THE PAYMENT OF THE DIVIDEND OF EUR 1.10 PER SHARE

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)