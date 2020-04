April 9 (Reuters) - Braincool AB:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY IT CARRIES OUT A DIRECTED ISSUE OF SEK 4.3 MLN FOR SEK 2.77 PER SHARE

* THE ISSUE SECURED ADDITIONAL FINANCING UNDER THE ONGOING COVID-19 CRISIS

* HAS ADAPTED THE U.S. ORGANIZATION TO REDUCE AN ANNUAL COST OF 5 MILLION IN 2020

