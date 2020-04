BRIEF-KPN: Premature To Assess Impact Of COVID-19

April 9th (Reuters) - KONINKLIJKE KPN NV:

* ANNOUNCED ON WEDNESDAY STATEMENT ON EXPECTED IMPACT OF COVID-19

* EXPECTS TO ANNOUNCE LIMITED IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON OPERATIONAL KPIS AND FINANCIAL RESULTS IN Q1 2020

* IS PREMATURE TO SAY WHAT IMPACT OF COVID-19 WILL BE FOR REMAINDER OF YEAR

* HAS ENTERED CURRENT CRISIS WITH STRONG BALANCE AND UNDRAWN COMMITTED CREDIT FACILITIES RESULTING IN RESILIENT BALANCE SHEET AND STRONG LIQUIDITY POSITION

Source text : bit.ly/3e4Z9cB Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)