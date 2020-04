BRIEF-Sonae Informs Of Bond Issue And Refinancing Of Medium And Long-Term Debt

April 9 (Reuters) - Sonae SGPS SA:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY HAS COMPLETED UNSECURED BOND ISSUE, THROUGH PRIVATE PLACEMENT, OF 160 MILLION EUROS, WITH FINAL MATURITY OF 7 YEARS TO REFINANCE LOANS THAT WOULD MATURE IN 2022 AND 2023

* SAYS HAS ACQUIRED AND AMORTIZED 1,000 BONDS CORRESPONDING TO “SONAE SGPS/2015-2022” BOND ISSUED ON JUNE 9, 2015 WITH NOTIONAL OF 100 MILLION EUROS, AS WELL AS IT HAS ACQUIRED AND AMORTIZED 600 BONDS CORRESPONDING TO “SONAE SGPS/2016-2023” BOND ISSUED ON FEBRUARY 25, 2016 WITH NOTIONAL OF 60 MILLION EUROS

* SAYS ITS SUBSIDIARY SONAE MC HAS COMPLETED SEVERAL REFINANCING OPERATIONS WHICH ENABLE EXTENSION OF AVERAGE TERM OF ITS DEBT AND INCREASE OF AVAILABLE CREDIT FACILITIES OF 180 MILLION EUROS

* SAYS WITH THESE OPERATIONS SONAE SGPS AND SONAE MC INCREASE AVERAGE MATURITY OF THEIR DEBT AT COMFORTABLE LEVELS, INCREASE DIVERSIFICATION OF RELATIONSHIP BANKS AND SIGNIFICANTLY REINFORCE THEIR CAPITAL STRUCTURE

Source text: bit.ly/2x5JyZS

