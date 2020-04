BRIEF-Merlin Properties Announces New Measures Due To COVID-19 Impact

April 9 (Reuters) - Merlin Properties SOCIMI SA:

* SAYS BOARD OF DIRECTORS ADOPTS NEWS RESOLUTIONS DUE TO IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON COMPANY’S ACTIVITIES AND BUSINESS

* PROPOSES GROSS DIVIDEND OF 0.1459 EUROS PER SHARE, CORRESPONDING TO THE PROPOSED DISTRIBUTION OF PROFIT SET OUT IN THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

* PROPOSES DELEGATION TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO DECIDE ON THE DISTRIBUTION TO SHAREHOLDERS OF UP TO 0.17415 EUROS GROSS PER SHARE OUT OF RESERVES

* SAYS THE BOARD WILL DECIDE FINAL AMOUNT AND DATE OF DISTRIBUTION FOLLOWING ASSESSMENT OF CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC IMPACT ON CO’S BUSINESS

* SAYS GROSS OVERALL ANNUAL REMUNERATION FOR DIRECTORS, IN THEIR CAPACITY AS SUCH, TO BE REDUCED BY 25%

* SAYS NOT IMPLEMENTING ANY LONG-TERM INCENTIVE PLAN IN 2020

* SAYS CO’S EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS AND EXECUTIVE TEAM AGREED TO WAIVE ANY AMOUNT THEY MAY BE ENTITLED TO IN RESPECT OF SHORT-TERM VARIABLE REMUNERATION FOR FISCAL YEAR 2020

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS RATIFIED COMPANY’S PURCHASE OF FOUR STATE-OF-THE-ART ROBOTS TO CARRY OUT MASSIVE PCR DIAGNOSTIC TESTS FOR THE DETECTION OF COVID-19

