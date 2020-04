April 9 (Reuters) - CombiGene AB:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY HAS COMPLETED THE RIGHTS ISSUE OF SHARES AND WARRANTS, SO CALLED UNITS

* RIGHTS ISSUE WILL PROVIDE THE COMPANY WITH MSEK 26.28 BEFORE ISSUE COSTS, WHICH WILL AMOUNT TO MSEK 1.5.

