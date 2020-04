BRIEF-Groupe SEB To Propose Reduced Dividend Of EUR 1.43 Per Share

April 9 (Reuters) - GROUPE SEB:

* ANNOUNCED ON WEDNESDAY: UPDATE ON THE IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON THE GROUP

* TO DATE, 24 OF THE GROUP’S 42 SITES HAVE BEEN TEMPORARILY CLOSED

* WUHAN SITE HAS RESTARTED AND FOR WHICH A RETURN TO NORMAL IS TARGETED IN APRIL

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECIDED TO REDUCE BY ONE-THIRD, COMPARED TO DIVIDEND PAID IN 2019, AMOUNT TO BE PAID TO SHAREHOLDERS IN 2020 COMPARE 2019

* TO PROPOSE A DIVIDEND OF EUR 1.43 PER SHARE AT NEXT GENERAL ASSEMBLY

* EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS WILL REDUCE THEIR COMPENSATION PAID IN 2020

* IN SHORTER TERM, GROUP ESTIMATES THAT LOSS OF SALES (CONSUMER AND PROFESSIONAL) SHOULD BE AROUND €270 MILLION FOR FIRST QUARTER

* ANTICIPATES LOSS OF SALES SIGNIFICANTLY HIGHER IN THE SECOND QUARTER

* HAS A SYNDICATED CREDIT LINE OF €960 MILLION, UNDRAWN TO DATE

Source text : bit.ly/3a18VJK Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)