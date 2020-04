April 9 (Reuters) - Galenica AG:

* WILL HOLD ITS ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING AS PLANNED ON 19 MAY 2020, BUT SHAREHOLDERS WILL NOT BE ABLE TO PHYSICALLY ATTEND

* AS ANNOUNCED, THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS WILL PROPOSE TO SHAREHOLDERS A DIVIDEND OF CHF 1.80 PER SHARE

* IS KEEPING ITS GUIDANCE FOR 2020, PUBLISHED AT THE BEGINNING OF MARCH, UNCHANGED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

