BRIEF-SPIE Proposes Not To Pay Final Dividend For 2019

* ANNOUNCED ON WEDNESDAY: ‍UPDATE ON DIVIDEND PROPOSAL AND SHAREHOLDERS’ GENERAL MEETING IN THE CONTEXT OF THE COVID-19 CRISIS​

* SPIE’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS DECIDED TODAY TO PROPOSE TO SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING NOT TO PAY FINAL DIVIDEND FOR 2019

* TO SUBMIT TO VOTE OF NEXT SHAREHOLDERS’ GM PAYMENT OF TOTAL DIVIDEND LIMITED TO 0.17 EURO PER SHARE, STRICTLY CORRESPONDING TO INTERIM DIVIDEND WHICH WAS PAID IN SEPTEMBER 2019

* TO BE COMPARED TO THE PREVIOUS PROPOSAL OF A TOTAL DIVIDEND OF 0.61 EURO PER SHARE

* WITH €1.4 BILLION LIQUIDITY AT THE BEGINNING OF 2020, AND NO DEBT MATURITY BEFORE 2023, SPIE HAS SUFFICIENT FINANCIAL HEADROOM TO FACE THE SITUATION

* SPIE’S CHAIRMAN AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER HAS DECIDED TO CUT HIS REMUNERATION BY 25% DURING CONTAINMENT PERIOD

* ALL BOARD DIRECTORS AND SENIOR EXECUTIVES HAVE ALSO DECIDED TO SUBSTANTIALLY CUT THEIR REMUNERATION DURING THIS PERIOD

